Grand jury report into Trump's attempts to overturn election coming Thursday – will racketeering charges be next?

As parts of the Georgia grand jury's report into former President Donald Trump's alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 election results are expected to be released Thursday, the question has turned to if Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis may be lining up Trump and his team for criminal charges.

MSNBC host Alex Wagner examined that prospect with legal expert Andrew Weizmann Wednesday, discussing Willis' expertise in bringing cases against several rappers and their associates with Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization (RICO) charges.



"In the last two years, [Willis] brought three RICO cases against a total of 66 alleged members of three Atlanta gangs," MSNBC host Alex Wagner said during the segment. "[RICO charges] are notoriously difficult to bring and you have to prove that a group of people were involved in a pattern of multiple crimes and those crimes were all related to another. RICO cases are not all gangs and mafia members."

There are indications that she may be considering similar charges in the Trump case.

Willis has been on the RICO beat in Atlanta for nearly a decade. The first high-profile RICO case that received national attention had to do with public school teachers and administrators that were working in a syndicate to cheat standardized Georgia academic tests.

The released sections of the report will include the introduction, conclusion and a section about if witnesses may have lied or deceived the grand jury. No names will be mentioned, officials said. Once the three parts of the report are released, the Willis' road map for potential charges is expected to be clearer.