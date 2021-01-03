GOP leaders are angrier about Trump being recorded than his demand that votes be 'found' so he can win

Republicans are lining up not to denounce President Donald Trump's demand that the Georgia secretary of state commit a crime and invent nearly 12,000 votes be "found" for him. Instead, they're denouncing that Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger for recording the call.
While Raffensperger hasn't explained his motivations, his lawyer was on the call with him, and that lawyer may have been behind the demand to record the call to protect the Secretary and his office.
Former Rep. Kelli Ward (R-AZ), who is now the chair of the Arizona Republican Party, lashed out at Raffensperger, saying that when the president calls her, she's just honored to talk to him.
I don’t record my calls with the President of the United States. It’s humbling to have the opportunity to speak wit… https://t.co/50q1mCe3Km— Dr. Kelli Ward 🇺🇸 (@Dr. Kelli Ward 🇺🇸)1609707667.0
Georgia Republican Party chair David Shafer agreed, attacking Raffensperger for recording the illegal demand.
Mind boggling that @GaSecofState and his lawyers would secretly record and release a confidential settlement confer… https://t.co/zx0ufjKnTH— David Shafer (@David Shafer)1609712634.0
It prompted historian Michael Beschloss to ask how many other examples there are of calls like this from Trump to Republican officeholders.
"As reporters, we have documented many similar 'orders' Trump has handed down...instructing John Kelly to give Jared Kushner a security clearance, demanding Don McGahn help him shut down the Russia probe, etc," tweeted Washington Post reporter Carol Leonnig, agreeing with Beschloss.
As reporters, we have documented many similar "orders" Trump has handed down...instructing John Kelly to give Jared… https://t.co/Gp6EMnZkdC— Carol Leonnig (@Carol Leonnig)1609706899.0