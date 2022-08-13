New analysis breaks down GOP's flawed response to the Mar-a-Lago search

Republican lawmakers are reportedly at an impasse on whether or not they should be defending former President Donald Trump amid his latest flurry of legal woes. The party is also facing challenges with navigating some lawmakers' critical assessments of law enforcement over the Trump investigation.

A new analysis is breaking down Republicans' seemingly flawed response and how it underscores the cracks in the political party's foundation.

According to Axios, the analysis comes shortly after documents released on Friday, August 12, offered details about the search which reportedly involved "highly classified materials believed stored in violation of the law at the ex-president's private residence."

Prior to the release of those documents, Republicans serving on the House Intelligence Committee participated in a press conference where they continued to criticize the investigation, describing it as being politically motivated.

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) scrutinized the investigation deeming it a "complete abuse" of authority as she suggested it was being conducted because the former president is considered to be "Joe Biden's most likeliest political opponent in 2024."

However, some Republicans on the committee have offered a more leveled approach to the situation. Per The New York Times, "Trump allies have told top Republicans to tone down their criticism of the Justice Department 'because it is possible that more damaging information related to the search will become public.'"

"It's incumbent upon everybody to act in a way that's becoming of the office they hold," said Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-Pa.), a former FBI agent, "And that's not casting judgment on anything until you know all the facts."

Others have attempted to defend the former president. Rep. Mike Turner (R-Ohio) said, “You can say nuclear weapons, but there are things that are highly, highly classified, there are things that are not extremely classified."

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) is now selling merchandise on her website in support of a call to "defund the FBI" while Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) tweeted, "I will support a complete dismantling and elimination of the democrat brown shirts known as the FBI."