'Boring' Biden scrambles GOP midterm plan because 'he doesn't induce rage' in party's base: report
Republican strategists are telling Politico that President Joe Biden is so "boring" that he's forcing them to change up their strategy for the 2022 midterm elections.

While the GOP successfully rode its base's rage at former President Barack Obama to victories in the 2010 midterm elections, GOP strategists say that same approach won't work as well with Biden in charge because he "doesn't induce rage" the same way.

"Biden is not a good bad guy," GOP strategist Ed Rogers explained. "Obama was a haughty professor… The Uncle Joe life story that he has — the tragedy, the losses, the obvious empathy the man has, I think that's all legit. So, it's hard to demonize him."

GOP strategist John Thomas similarly told Politico that Biden "is so boring," which means "he's not as scandalous" to Republican primary voters as other Democrats have been in the past.

And former GOP Congressman Tom Davis explained to Politico that Biden is so boring that when he "gives a fireside chat, and the fire goes out."

The plan instead seems to be to portray Biden as the puppet of figures that are more likely to fire up the GOP base, such as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT).