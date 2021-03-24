'Shame on them': Chuck Schumer hammers GOP for clamping down on voting rights after 2020 election
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) on Wednesday slammed state Republican parties throughout the United States for clamping down on voting rights in the wake of the 2020 elections.

During a Senate hearing on new voting rights legislation, Schumer pointed to all the restrictions Republicans throughout the country have placed on early voting and mail-in voting since this past November.

"Instead of doing what you should be doing when you lose an election in a democracy, attempting to win over those voters in the next election, Republicans instead are trying to disenfranchise those voters," he said. "Shame on them."

Schumer then ran down some of the measures Republicans across the country have taken to restrict voting.

"In Iowa, college students often rely on the flexibility provided by early and mail-in voting," he said. "The Republican legislature voted to cut early voting by nine days, close polls an hour earlier, and tighten absentee voting."

Schumer also detailed GOP efforts in Wisconsin to reduce the availability of ballot drop boxes and a proposal in Arizona requiring absentee ballots to be notarized.

"One of the most despicible things I've seen in all my years!" he thundered. "Shame, shame, shame!"