GOP operative: Democrats are 'persecuting' Donald Trump because he 'incited a revolution'

Political operative Dick Morris claimed on Newsmax's Saturday Report that the Democratic Party is abusing the American legal apparatus to prevent former President Donald Trump from seeking reelection in 2024.

Morris, who worked in the administrations of Trump and ex-President Bill Clinton, claimed the Democratic Party is upset about him having “incited a revolution" on January 6th, 2021.

There is no evidence to support Morris’ claim that anything was done illegally by the FBI or any government agencies involved. Prior to the search and seizure at Mar-a-Lago, the Justice Department investigated and attempted to negotiate for the return of the removed documents. The DOJ initiated the search warrant only after a Trump lawyer falsely signed a statement saying that all classified materials had been returned even though the search evidently retrieved documents.

Morris went on to say in the Newsmax interview that he believes the more resistance Trump faces, the stronger he will become.

"Trump derives energy from people who oppose him," Morris said. "And it fuels him. It orients him. He feels righteous. He feels that he's correct and it energizes him. And these raids and this persecution of Donald Trump is something that won't deter him from running. It'll accelerate him to run.”

"I think we have to understand the point I make in my book, The Return: Trump's Big 2024 Comeback," Morris said. "Democrats have given up on the political process to keep Trump out of office. They've seen after primary, after primary, after primary, week after week, that Trump is winning everything; and they realized that they can't beat him in the Republican primary.

"They had tried to get [Republican Florida Governor Ron] DeSantis and others into the race, but they see that they're not going to get in because Trump has a lock on this nomination," Morris added. "So what they're trying to do is to knock him off the ballot through the courts. And the vehicle they've chosen is to indict him for sedition, which is the crime that he allegedly committed when they claim that he incited a revolution against the United States on January 6th. In fact, it would be the only unarmed revolution in history. It's preposterous to say that this out-of-control mob was somehow a revolutionary army."

According to a recent NBC News article, Trump thinks the Mar-a-Lago search will help him in 2024. NBC reported an uptick in Trump’s fundraising, noting that his political committee last week took in $1 million a day on two separate days.

Trump’s Save America joint fundraising committee blasted out emails and text messages last week with dollar asks pegged to the search. To juice up the base, Trump's fundraising texts and emails accuse the FBI of quote “breaking into my home," even though agents had a search warrant.

Trump is pushing for the full, unredacted release of the affidavit that led to the search warrant for his Mar-a-Lago estate.

On Thursday, Federal Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart said he may be willing to unseal portions of the document and ordered Justice Department officials to suggest redactions to the document by August 25th.

If released, Trump may attempt to use information from it to once again boost fundraising for his potential 2024 run.

NBC News sources say Trump revels in surveys showing him widening a lead over Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida in a potential 2024 Republican primary. An NBC News poll out Sunday shows Trump tightening his hold on Republicans.

DeSantis will find out who his November gubernatorial democratic opponent will be on Tuesday. The Democratic primary pits U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, a former governor as a Republican, against Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, who is currently Florida’s only statewide elected Democrat. The winner will face Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in November.