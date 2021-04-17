'White Supremacy Caucus': GOP lawmaker torches 'America First Caucus' as he offers his take on lawmakers joining it

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) did not mince words when he shared his opinion of the right-wing America First Caucus. The Republican lawmaker also criticized his colleagues interested in joining the caucus as he stressed that there should be consequences for such actions.

On Friday, April 16, Kinzinger took to Twitter with a series of tweets about the formation of the new caucus. According to Mediaite, the caucus was founded by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.), both of whom recently attended a white nationalist conference and served as keynote speakers. The publication reports that the two lawmakers have been working to recruit a number of other Republican lawmakers including Rep. Barry Moore (R-Ala.) and Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Texas).

Although the America First Caucus claims it places an emphasis on "common respect for uniquely Anglo-Saxon political traditions," Kinzinger argues otherwise. The Illinois lawmaker insists the caucus is nothing more than a white supremacy caucus.

"Just when I was hoping to take a long weekend away from crazy I see this," Kinzinger tweeted. "Completely disgusted."













Kinzinger also said that he believes lawmakers who opt to join the caucus should suffer a number of consequences including being stripped of their Congressional duties and expelled from participating in the Republican conference.

He added, "I believe anyone that joins this caucus should have their committees stripped, and the Republican conference should expel them from conference participation. While we can't prevent someone from calling themselves Republican, we can loudly say they don't belong to us."









Kinzinger's latest criticism of Greene comes just months after she was stripped of her Education and Budget Committee duties after circulating misinformation campaigns, violent verbiage, and conspiracy theories. The Republican lawmaker was one of the 11 House Republication lawmakers to cast a vote with Democrats in favor of Greene being reprimanded.