GOP's Madison Cawthorn ripped after whining about 'Big Pharma' spending on 'vaccine with no guarantees'
Madison Cawthorn (Screen Grab)

Over the weekend, Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) took to Twitter to whine that "Big Pharma gets BILLIONS in taxpayer dollars" and all America got in return was "a vaccine with no guarantees."

Cawthorn, a controversial freshman lawmaker who has faced a firestorm for attacking efforts to verify people's vaccination status, was promptly buried by commenters on social media for trying to undermine confidence in the COVID-19 vaccines — which remain highly effective at preventing infection and hospitalization, and which ironically were funded in part thanks to the administration of former President Donald Trump.








