GOP's Madison Cawthorn ripped after whining about 'Big Pharma' spending on 'vaccine with no guarantees'

Madison Cawthorn (Screen Grab)
Over the weekend, Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) took to Twitter to whine that "Big Pharma gets BILLIONS in taxpayer dollars" and all America got in return was "a vaccine with no guarantees."
Big Pharma gets BILLIONS in taxpayer dollars. And what do we get in return? A vaccine with no guarantees. Do Better!— Madison Cawthorn (@Madison Cawthorn) 1628468366.0
Cawthorn, a controversial freshman lawmaker who has faced a firestorm for attacking efforts to verify people's vaccination status, was promptly buried by commenters on social media for trying to undermine confidence in the COVID-19 vaccines — which remain highly effective at preventing infection and hospitalization, and which ironically were funded in part thanks to the administration of former President Donald Trump.
@CawthornforNC Uh the gurantee is you have a hell of a lot better chance to not end up in the hospital or die? What… https://t.co/ATLJv1en3T— Steve (@Steve) 1628473904.0
@CawthornforNC Why are we cursed with such ignorance today? Aspirin gives you no guarantees. No vaccines is 100% no… https://t.co/wAM7QPXy78— GOP Survivor #GetVaxxed Sarcasm, Inc. (@GOP Survivor #GetVaxxed Sarcasm, Inc.) 1628472965.0
@CawthornforNC Since when do Republicans expect something in return when they hand bags of cash to rich industry ex… https://t.co/fSDdigg17y— Mike Mitchell (@Mike Mitchell) 1628469056.0
@CawthornforNC Yeah we should provide people healthcare for free and uh own the libs or whatever— Brendel (@Brendel) 1628469568.0
@CawthornforNC Shorter version: "why aren't your lifesaving drugs perfect instead of just mostly perfect!?!"— Arturo Bandini (@Arturo Bandini) 1628469421.0
@CawthornforNC Your understanding of, well, everything is not good. Were there *any* required courses on the Mommy… https://t.co/staRmw2Lya— WNC Political Operative (FireMadison.com) (@WNC Political Operative (FireMadison.com)) 1628470532.0