Watch: GOP's Mike Lee and independent Evan McMullin hold debate in tight Senate race
Republican incumbent Sen. Mike Lee of Utah will debate independent challenger Evan McMullin at 8:00 PM Monday, Eastern Time.

The debate will be moderated by KSL Newsradio’s Doug Wright and is being hosted at Utah Valley University.

A recent poll found that 41% of Utahns said they would vote for Lee and 37% would vote for McMullin.

“Where else in the country are you seeing a race like this, where someone’s running (McMullin), as an Independent with the full support of the Democratic Party,” Wright said.

