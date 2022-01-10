Republican senator doubles down on fact Trump 'lost' — and says nearly all colleagues agree
U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds (R-SD) angered President Donald Trump this week by saying that the 2020 election was "fair."

Despite the fact that Trump angrily condemned Rounds for his accurate statement, the South Dakota senator isn't backing down.

In a statement released Monday, Rounds said that Trump not only lost but "nearly all of my Senate Republicans" agree.

"This isn't new information," Rounds said in his statement. "If we're being honest, there was no evidence of widespread fraud that would have altered the results of the election. To that point, nearly all of my Senate Republican colleagues acknowledged this last January. During the electoral certification process, we did our due diligence and looked at the challenges made by the former president's lawyers. Over 90 senators agreed that there was not enough evidence to overturn the results and, therefore, certified the election as our Constitution calls for."

