GOP senator worries DOJ might seriously consider Jan. 6 criminal referrals against Trump

A Republican senator has said that he is concerned that the U.S. Department of Justice will indict former President Donald Trump after the House select committee investigating the January 6 attack issued criminal referrals, according to Newsweek.

One America News Network this week asked North Dakota Senator Kevin Cramer what he thought about the criminal referrals.

"I've not seen it, nothing surprises me," Cramer replied. "I think it's their last hurrah, the last day in what they consider the sun, so we'll see what comes of it," Cramer said. "Unfortunately, I'm afraid they may have some friends in the Justice Department who might take it seriously."

The House panel unanimously urged the Justice Department to pursue Trump for inciting an insurrection, obstruction of an official proceeding, conspiring to defraud the US government and making false statements.

RELATED: Trump could spend ‘the remaining days of his misanthropic life behind bars’: Jan. 6 committee member

"The committee has developed significant evidence that president Trump intended to disrupt the peaceful transition of power under our Constitution," Representative Jamie Raskin said as he outlined the panel's findings.

"We believe that the evidence described by my colleagues today, and assembled throughout our hearings, warrants a criminal referral of former President Donald J. Trump," Raskin said.

Cramer, in contrast, has denied that Trump was responsible for that January 6 attack on the Capitol.

"I don't know who he said was responsible but to me, the people that were responsible for January 6 were the people that illegally came into the building, people that stormed over barriers and broke through windows and doors and illegally trespassed in the United States Capitol," he said earlier this week, according to CNN.

With additional reporting by AFP

The committee's recommendations to the Justice Department will end up with a special counsel appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland to look into Trump's role in the Capitol riot and his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election won by Democrat Joe Biden.