GOP’s efforts to keep Trump's conspiracy theories at arm's length complicate their efforts to reclaim power: op-ed

While Republican members of Congress didn't exactly refute Donald Trump's baseless claims of a "stolen" election, they didn't quite endorse them either. According to The Washington Post's Aaron Blake, their attempts to straddle the fence will complicate their efforts to regain power.

"The GOP's efforts to keep these claims at arm's length, though, are running headlong into their efforts to reclaim power," Blake writes. "Multiple high-profile candidates have signaled they will run on the baseless "stolen election" claims, including some running against those who defended the legitimacy of the election."

Candidates who adhere to Trump's voter fraud conspiracy theories have announced campaigns in high-profile Senate races in recent weeks. Regardless of these candidates' chances of winning, Republicans will have to decide whether their potential victories "are worth trying to prevent in the name of other, less extreme, less Trump-ian nominees," Blake writes.

"That will be as telling as anything when it comes to what course today's GOP intends and hopes to chart moving forward."

