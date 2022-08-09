Paul Begala laughs at Republicans melting down over FBI raid: ‘Who cares?’

Republicans were ridiculed on CNN on Tuesday after a day of over-the-top outrage after federal agents exercised a search warrant on Donald Trump and his the Mar-a-Lago resort, which is his primary residence after leaving the White House following his 2020 loss to President Joe Biden.

CNN's Pamela Brown hosted a panel to analyze the latest developments that included former Rep. Joe Walsh (R-IL) and Democratic pundit Paul Begala.

Walsh explained what he was hearing since news of the raid went public on Monday afternoon.

"Every Republican should say no one is above the law, the Justice Department is doing their job," Walsh said. "No Republican has said that."

"But the vast majority of Republicans are reflecting what I'm hearing every day, the last day or two, from Republican voters," Walsh explained. "I have never heard Republican voters this angry and fired up, and 'I'm behind Donald Trump now all the way.' I haven't heard this in a long time. You can bet those Republican office holders are hearing it as well."

Begala thought the outrage was irrelevant.

"Well, the theory is, 'Oh, we must not offend the Trump base, we must not trigger them.' You know what triggers the Trump base? Everything," Begala said. "Sunrise, sunset, Sesame Street — for real, Dr. Seuss, everything pisses those people off, but they're not the majority."

"Doubling, tripling down, quadrupling down on the Trump base has gotten the Republican Party this, lost the House, Senate, and White House in four years," Begala explained. "That hasn't happened in 90 years."

Watch: