GOP Vermont county sheriff candidate shown on camera kicking a handcuffed prisoner in the groin
The Republican candidate for sheriff in Franklin County, Vermont has been placed on administrative leave after video showed him kicking a handcuffed prisoner twice in the groin.

Local news station WCAX reports that the video shows Capt. John Grismore of the Franklin County Sheriff's Office trying to help his fellow officers subdue an apparently intoxicated man who had been handcuffed but who refused to stay seated while in custody.

While two of his fellow officers can be seen trying peacefully to get the man to sit down, Grismore can then be seen walking over, telling the man to sit, and then kicking him in the groin area to force him down on the chair.

This still did not deter the prisoner, however, who defiantly continued to stand.

At this point, Grismore delivered another groin kick that appeared significantly more forceful than the first.

After the video surfaced, the sheriff's office referred the case to the Franklin County State’s Attorney’s Office, which is currently investigating.

According to a separate report by the Associated Press, Grismore "was the sole candidate for the Republican nomination for Franklin County sheriff in Tuesday’s primary election" this week.

