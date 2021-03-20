Voter suppression advocate gets a harsh Black history lesson during MSNBC confrontation

On Saturday's edition of MSNBC's "The Cross Connection," right-wing Texas Public Policy Foundation vice president Chuck DeVore defended the new flurry of voting restrictions proposed in Texas — despite Gov. Greg Abbott admitting there are no 2020 voter fraud cases in the state — and was promptly demolished by Black Voters Matter founder LaTosha Brown.

DeVore said that "I categorically reject your conjecture" that the GOP's restrictions are voter suppression, and added, "I cited three jurisdictions in Texas who had elections invalidated just three years ago. If there's no voter fraud, why was the election in Mission, Texas down in the Rio Grande Valley thrown out? Why did that happen? Because of mail-in ballot fraud."

"I'm curious your thoughts on what Chuck is saying about this massive voter fraud that only Republicans seem to see," anchor Tiffany Cross said to Brown. "What's your thoughts here?"

"I am glad that Chuck said that they care about Black voters, because they care so much about Black voters that they've targeted on finding ways to disenfranchise Black voters," said Brown. "That's fundamentally about what this is about."

"This is part of a long history in Texas," said Brown. "In 1964, during the height of the voting rights movement and what led to the Voting Rights Act of which Lyndon Johnson, who is from Texas, signed, was part of the egregious behavior that was happening in Texas ... they said the same exact lie, this isn't new. This lie has been recycled from the voting rights movement, that they actually said in Harris county it was called the Negro voter protection, that sent out notices to thousands of Black folks in Harris County saying that they had just even been questioned, that they would be arrested for voting."

"Not only do they have not a voter fraud problem, they have a problem where they have intentionally disenfranchised people to vote and they're 48th in the nation," said Brown. "If anything, I would expect Chuck would take leadership in the millions interested in expanding, then why would we not do everything in our power to provide access to the ballot? Which is why in some of those cities in Texas, less than 8 percent of the population are voting. So this is a matter around the demographic shifts in the state, where it's becoming increasingly a diverse state and they're attacking the vote. Yes, he's right. They care about Black or Brown voters to the extent they can focus on them, the disenfranchised."

Watch below: