Some vets slam GOP for making it harder for them to vote -- even though they're a key Republican constituency

Republican voter suppression could block some veterans from voting in future elections -- even though the party typically tries to appeal to vets as a key voter bloc.

The military news publication Defense One reported Friday on a virtual rally held by the veterans' group Common Defense, which was founded in 2016 to oppose Donald Trump.

Army veteran Lakiesha Lloyd described how her PTSD and chronic pain from service make it impossible for her to vote in person.

"I can not stand in long lines," Lloyd said.

"I can't be in crowded polling places….I have to early vote. I don't have another option. I either have to be able to mail in my ballot, or I have to be able to go in person where I can actually feel safe because it's not crowded, it's not overwhelming," she explained.

Rally participants, including three Democratic senators, urged the passage of the For the People Act, which would expand access to voting by mail and early in-person voting.

"Many veterans are unable to drive to polling places, stand in line for hours, or deal with crowds," Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) said. "By standing against voting access, too many politicians are blocking veterans from participating in the very democracy we swore to defend."

"They don't just affect historically disenfranchised populations in our country. They make it harder for veterans, particularly those veterans with disabilities, to vote," Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) said at the rally. "Disabled veterans rely on mail-in voting and early voting and other pro-voter policies to ensure they're able to exercise a right that they risked their life for."

