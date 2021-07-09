'Warning lights are blinking red': Pollsters sound the alarm on shocking data on GOP voters

Polling data is showing that Republican base voters are radicalizing against democracy, and two polling experts are sounding the alarm on what it means for the United States.

The Economist's G. Elliot Morris pointed to polls showing that a plurality of Republican voters think that state legislatures should have the right to overturn the results of presidential elections, while supermajorities believe that former President Donald Trump really won the 2020 election and that President Joe Biden is illegitimate.

In fact, Morris said that the most recent polling numbers show that 74 percent of Republican voters do not believe Biden's presidency is legitimate.

All of this led Morris to post a meme that simply read, "PANIC."

Steve Koczela, the president of MassINCPolling who oversees polls for local public radio station WBUR, shared Morris's alarm at the new numbers and declared that "the warning lights on the democracy dashboard are all blinking red."