GOP's Elise Stefanik mocked after throwing tantrum over Twitter's 'unconstitutional' suspension of her staffer

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) on Thursday threw a fit after Twitter apparently suspended the account of her communications director.
Using her own Twitter account, Stefanik not only decries Twitter's decision to suspend her communications director, she took things a step further and said it was "unconstitutional" for the company to do so, despite the fact that Twitter is a private company and is not the government.
"Twitter just suspended my Communications Director," she wrote. "An unconstitutional overreach SILENCING our voices and freedom of speech. Republicans are united in fighting back against Big Tech's tyranny. Millions of Americans will not be silenced!"
In fact, Twitter has already restored the staffer's account and said that their suspension was done in error.
Many followers pointed out to Stefanik that her claims about it being "unconstitutional" for Twitter to suspend accounts were legally illiterate, while others simply mocked her for trying to replicate former President Donald Trump's unique style of tweeting.
Check out some reactions below.
@EliseStefanik elise, if you really want to get this right you're gonna have to toss in a few 'sad!'s and stuff.— Josh Marshall (@Josh Marshall)1620304914.0
It's not unconstitutional, you dimwit. They're a private company. However, you "lawmaker" politicians enriched by t… https://t.co/CzDAtZ0SkQ— Mmaul523 (@Mmaul523)1620308612.0
*sigh* Twitter isn’t the government. It can’t violate the Constitution. https://t.co/zjcZGb0RxW— David French (@David French)1620307774.0
"Republicans are united in fighting back against Big Tech’s tyranny?" Really? The same 256 congressional Republic… https://t.co/FOi98CgE6f— Stonekettle (@Stonekettle)1620307613.0
🚨 🚨 Do you have any idea when the Constitution’s limitations apply? 🚨 🚨 https://t.co/OeUBwWYXwe— Bradley P. Moss (@Bradley P. Moss)1620306428.0
stefanik isn’t a moron, she just pretends to be one because it helps you get ahead in the house gop https://t.co/1NXnvnsU0e— Allahpundit (@Allahpundit)1620305746.0
Everything is tyranny or a war or a personal slight. What a way to live life... https://t.co/mJzsQHLth2— John T. Bennett (@John T. Bennett)1620308758.0
"Unconstitutional." Because Twitter is the fourth branch of government, or something. https://t.co/XxloyT6PCB— Robert Tracinski (@Robert Tracinski)1620305467.0
You're too intelligent to tweet this bullshit- which means you're just a cynical, power-hungry thug. https://t.co/6ZUgNVPEhg— Biden is THE MAN 🔯 (@Biden is THE MAN 🔯)1620305211.0
I cannot imagine having this little respect for voters’ intelligence https://t.co/y7LIFRqAa1— Jordan Acker (@Jordan Acker)1620304402.0
You can see why Republicans would want someone this smart in a leadership position. https://t.co/0DgsHG218a— Kevin M. Kruse (@Kevin M. Kruse)1620304116.0