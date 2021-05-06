GOP's Elise Stefanik mocked after throwing tantrum over Twitter's 'unconstitutional' suspension of her staffer

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) on Thursday threw a fit after Twitter apparently suspended the account of her communications director.

Using her own Twitter account, Stefanik not only decries Twitter's decision to suspend her communications director, she took things a step further and said it was "unconstitutional" for the company to do so, despite the fact that Twitter is a private company and is not the government.

"Twitter just suspended my Communications Director," she wrote. "An unconstitutional overreach SILENCING our voices and freedom of speech. Republicans are united in fighting back against Big Tech's tyranny. Millions of Americans will not be silenced!"

In fact, Twitter has already restored the staffer's account and said that their suspension was done in error.

Many followers pointed out to Stefanik that her claims about it being "unconstitutional" for Twitter to suspend accounts were legally illiterate, while others simply mocked her for trying to replicate former President Donald Trump's unique style of tweeting.

