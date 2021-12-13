Alito and Gorsuch

The Supreme Court on Monday declined to issue an injunction against the state of New York and other states that have mandated that healthcare workers get a COVID-19 vaccine.

However, there was no exception for religious objections, which Justices Neil Gorsuch and Samuel Alito took issue with in their dissents.

ACLU attorney Josh Block called out Gorsuch and Alito for hypocrisy in claiming that such vaccine mandates were potentially discriminatory against Christians.

"This record practically exudes suspicion of those who hold unpopular religious beliefs," the justices argued. "That alone is sufficient to render the mandate unconstitutional as applied to these applicants."

Their conclusion said: "As today's case shows, however, sometimes our promises outrun our actions. Sometimes dissenting religious beliefs can seem strange and bewildering. In times of crisis, this puzzlement can evolve into fear and anger. It seems Governor Hochul's thinking has followed this trajectory, and I suspect she is far from alone. After all, today a large majority of Americans—religious persons included—have taken one of the COVID-19 vaccines."

Black noted that this was a significant diversion from what Gorsuch and Alito said about former President Donald Trump's travel ban issued against several countries with majority-Muslim populations.

In Trump v. Hawaii, Alito argued that Trump's ban “does not look at all like a Muslim ban.” He claimed, “If you looked at the 10 countries with the most Muslims, exactly one, Iran, would be on that list.”

Gorsuch sided with the other conservatives on the bench, willing to ban the entrance of those from majority Muslim countries into the United States.

See the comments below:

