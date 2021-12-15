Paul Gosar and other Republicans trounced for celebrating local funding after calling it 'Democratic socialism'

CNN host Brianna Keilar recalled group projects in school where some do all the work and someone who doesn't do anything takes all of the credit. That's what she thinks Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) and other Republicans are doing now that funding from the COVID-19 relief bill is being distributed to states.

In a CNN segment, John Avlon recalled that no Republicans voted for the American Rescue Plan, the bill President Joe Biden and Democrats passed in the early days of 2021. Those funds paid for significant investments in a local airport.

"I am pleased to announce that the City of Kingman will receive this critical funding for economic relief related to operational costs for cleaning and sanitizing the Kingman Airport to combat the spread of COVID-19. This funding is essential to maintaining safe and reliable air service to the community," said Rep. Gosar in a release Tuesday.

The phrase "continued support" is curious as Avlon explained. Gosar not only voted against it, but he also called the plan a Trojan horse for socialism."

Gosar isn't the only person to take credit for something he voted against.

Avlon name-checked Sen. Roger Wicker (R-MS) when he celebrated the American Rescue Plan's "targeted relief" for restaurants on March 10 after he voted against the bill.

Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-NY) also celebrated one of her "achievements" just weeks after she voted against the American Rescue Plan. She claimed she She said she prided herself on “bringing federal funding to the district and back into the pockets of taxpayers." But the reality is she didn't do it even though she said it "pained her to vote against" the bill.

GOP Reps. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) and Alex Mooney (R-WV) did the same thing, as MSNBC's Rachel Maddow reported in early May. They promoted funds for the community health centers in their districts that came from the American Rescue Plan, which they both voted against.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said during a March briefing, "It’s typical that they will vote no and take the dough."

See Avlon's report below: