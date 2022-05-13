Gov. Newsom proposes record $300 billion California state budget with money for tax refunds
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s on Friday released a $300.6 billion spending plan that would fund tax rebates, abortion care, bonuses for health care workers and more fueled by a $97.5 billion surplus. The flush budget largely reflects a continued surge in tax revenue driven by income gains in high-earning households. In January 2020, before the coronavirus pandemic, Newsom’s budget called for $222 billion in total spending, meaning the state’s budget has grown by roughly 35% over two years. His budget proposal includes $37.1 billion in reserves, including $23.3 billion in ...