'Blow the place up': GOP increasingly nervous its hardliners plan to shut down government

Republicans in Congress are growing increasingly worried that the hardline wing of their party actually wants a government shutdown, Politico reported.

“I worry about” a shutdown, said Rep. Steve Womack (R-AR), a senior Republican appropriator. “I would like to think that we would have a moment of sobriety before we do something like that.”

Among those making Republicans nervous is Virginia GOP Rep. Bob Good, who once said that if the government shuts down, “most Americans won’t even miss” it.

Members of the Freedom Caucus, when asked about Good's comments, also didn't rule out a shutdown if they don't get the spending cuts they're asking for.

“We’ll see how those negotiations go,” Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-GA) said. “I think folks in leadership are taking us seriously.”

Other lawmakers were more optimistic.

“I don’t think we’ll have a shutdown,” said Rep. Mike Simpson (R-ID), who oversees funding for the Interior Department and EPA. “Because I think we’re smarter than that. As Republicans, it’s never been good policy or politics if we get blamed for it. Why would you go down that road?”

Oklahoma Rep. Frank Lucas said, “I would ask all the folks who want to use this as an opportunity to blow the place up, if you succeed, what do you accomplish?”

Read the full report at Politico.