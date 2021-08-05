GovernorWho trends nationally after Biden brushes off Ron DeSantis's tantrums

President Joe Biden and Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) have traded barbs all week, but it appears the president is now just having fun with the governor who has now become known as "DeathSantis" on Twitter over his response to the latest COVID-19 wave.
As COVID-19 cases dramatically increase across his state, the governor has dismissed data showing children being hospitalized and unvaccinated people being diagnosed with the delta variant. Instead, DeSantis is falsely claiming that Biden is allowing immigrants with COVID-19 to cross the border in Texas and make their way to Florida with the virus.
When reporters asked Biden about DeSantis' comments on Thursday, he smirked and said, "Governor who?" The short, two-word comment exploded online, with activists encouraging the phrase to trend on Twitter as mockery of the Florida governor.
See the comments below:
