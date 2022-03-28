Tribal leaders serve Notice of Trespass to hotel owner after racist Facebook post
Native American groups march on the Grand Gateway Hotel. (Screenshot)

A hotel owner in Rapid City, South Dakota, was the target of backlash after she made a social media post saying that Native Americans would no longer be welcome at her business.

In the since-deleted Facebook post, Connie Uhre, owner of the Grand Gateway Hotel, wrote: “Due to the killing that took place at the Grand Gateway Hotel on March 19, 2022…we will no longer allow any Native American on property” -- a reference to recent shooting that took place at the hotel. While Uhre described the incident as a "killing," the victim is reportedly still alive.

Uhre went on to write that she can "not allow a Native American to enter our business including [the sports lounge and casino on hotel property]," adding that she can't tell "who is a bad Native or a good Native."

Now, tribal leaders are speaking out against Uhre, Dakota News Now reports.

READ: Trump bragged it would be the 'Eighth Wonder of the World' -- here is what happened instead

“The Great Sioux Nation herby condemns the blatant racism that is coming from the owner of the Grand Gateway Hotel, and its subsidiaries in Rapid City,” says Scott Herman, President of the Rosebud Sioux Tribe.

“We’re tired of this b*******,” adds Kevin Killer, President of the Oglala Lakota Sioux Tribe. “Honestly, we are. I get profiled almost every single day; I know that. You just have to take a stand at a certain point.”

Five tribal leaders signed a Notice of Trespass saying the hotel's location violates a Treaty made with the Sioux in 1868. The notice also states that Uhre's racist comments violate article one of the treaty.

“A lot has transpired here in the last few days and a lot more to come,” says Peter Lengkee, Chairman of the Crow Creek Sioux Tribe. “It’s with the future generations in mind that we do this.”

People march in protest of hotel owner calling for a ban on Native Americans www.youtube.com


NOW WATCH: Trump all but formally announces his goals to re-run for president, 'he wants to cloak himself in immunity'

Trump all but formally announces goals to re-run for president, 'wants to cloak himself in immunity' www.youtube.com

SmartNews