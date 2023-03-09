Grand jury indicts 11 East Cleveland cops over 'astonishing brutality' against non-resisting citizens

An Ohio grand jury this Wednesday handed down indictments on 11 current and former East Cleveland police officers based largely on several incidents captured on video that revealed "astonishing brutality," Cleveland.com reported.

The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office released a 14-minute video clip showing officers beating, tasing, and kicking citizens who did not appear to be resisting.

The indictments come after a two-year investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Cleveland Field Office. Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley called the revelations “appalling” and “a sad day for all of law enforcement.”

“Make no mistake, there has been a cancer growing in the East Cleveland police department,” O’Malley told reporters. “We’re doing our best to remove every tentacle of that cancer so that this department can build and grow.”

O’Malley says that there are only about two dozen police officers remaining on active duty in a city of over 13,000 people. City officials are now seeking help from Cuyahoga County sheriff’s deputies and state troopers.

Watch the video below or at this link.