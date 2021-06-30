Grand jury agrees to look into Surfside condo collapse

Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle said that she would ask the impaneled grand jury if they'll look into the condo collapse in Surfside, Florida, that happened just under one week ago.

By Tuesday evening, however, Fernandez Rundle announced that the grand jury would look into the collapse, reported the Washington Post.

While she didn't say whether or not there would be criminal charges in the investigations, she did use the phrase "potential criminal investigations" and noted that the grand jury would look into what steps can be taken moving forward.

"[T]his is a matter of extreme public importance, and as the State Attorney elected to keep this community safe, I will not wait," she said in a statement.

While fire and rescue crews are still working non-stop to uncover any survivors, the hope is turning to demands for accountability.

Stories are now being told about the condo board reporting problems to the building, which weren't addressed, and may have been part of the problem that led to the collapse.

The Washington Post also produced an extensive report speaking to a large group of experts and detailing each part of the building, how it was built, the manner in which it fell, and parts of the rubble that could tell stories about what led to the collapse.