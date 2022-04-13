Video shows cop fatally shooting Black man in the back amid struggle -- Grand Rapids braces for protests

Grand Rapids Police on Wednesday released graphic video showing an officer fatally shooting Patrick Lyola in the head following a traffic stop.

"Video shows a police officer in Grand Rapids, Michigan, kneeling on the back of a Black man before fatally shooting him," the Associated Press reported. "Police released video from different sources Wednesday, nine days after Patrick Lyoya was killed during a traffic stop. Video shows the 26-year-old Lyoya trying to run from the scene, and a violent struggle over the officer’s Taser."

Activists marched on City Hall on Tuesday chanting "Black lives matter."

"Patrick Lyoya, 26, was shot April 4. Police said he fought with an officer after his car was stopped because of an issue with the license plate. No other details have been released. State police are investigating the shooting," the AP reported.

Grand Rapids City Manager Mark Washington said the city was "determined to get this right," the Detroit Free Press reported.

"Ben Crump, a civil rights attorney who previously represented the families of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and others, is representing Lyoya’s family," the newspaper reported. "Lyoya’s shooting is the latest incident involving GRPD to spark outcry over racial injustice."

Chief Winstrom was asked about further protests and said, "let your voice be heard. We love peaceful protest," Free Press correspondent Dave Boucher reported.

No charges have been filed against the officer.





