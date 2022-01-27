WATCH: Newsmax host unleashes a bizarre conspiracy theory in response to Breyer's retirement

During a segment on his Newsmax show, host Grant Stinchfield gave his theory as to the timing of Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer's plan to retire from the Supreme Court at the end of its current term. According to him, it is possibly part of a plot to install Hillary Clinton as president.

Stinchfield said that Breyer's retirement is a "gift" to Joe Biden and the Democrats.

"Joe Biden will have a chance to appoint a successor and his spokesperson, Jen Psaki, claims Joe will stand by his campaign promise to nominate a Black woman," Stinchfield said. "For Democrats, there could be no better choice than Kamala Harris. Not because she'd make a great justice -- she wouldn't; she would be a left-wing activist -- but tapping her would give Democrats a chance to rescue themselves for 2024 following Joe Biden's epic failure as president here."

According to Stinchfield, Biden "can't win" and "neither can Kamala in 2024."

"So with [Harris] out of the way and appointed to the Supreme Court, he can tap a potential contender through the Democrat bench, though that's a bench that is very weak," he continued, speculating, "What if he picked Hillary Clinton to be his vice president? Then, what if he picks Hillary Clinton and then decides to resign a short time later? Hillary gets the White House, and then ultimately the chance to run as an incumbent."

