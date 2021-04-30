Newsmax host attacks Biden for giving his wife a dandelion -- and suggests it will 'give everybody asthma'

Newsmax host Grant Stinchfield lobbed a scientifically illiterate attack against President Joe Biden this week after the president was filmed giving a dandelion to first lady Jill Biden.

While walking to Marine One on Thursday, Biden bent down to the ground and picked up a dandelion seed head and handed it to his wife before the couple boarded the helicopter.

Stinchfield, however, thought it was inexplicable that the president would give his wife the dandelion, which he bizarrely said "hasn't even blossomed into a flower yet."

In reality, a dandelion that has reached its seed head stage has already gone through being a flower, as anyone with a basic knowledge of dandelion life cycles knows.

Stinchfield also falsely claimed that dandelions seed heads "give everybody asthma," even though there is no scientific basis for this claim.

"He picks up the weed and gives it to Jill in what, I guess, is supposed to be some kind of sweet gesture," he said. "I say it was a planted dandelion there, who knows."

Watch the video below.