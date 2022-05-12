Analysts predict Trump will love Biden’s new ‘Great MAGA King’ nickname

President Joe Biden's effort to belittle Donald Trump with a new nickname may actually further embolden the former president.

"The president traveled the country on Wednesday, sharpening his lines of attack against the Republican Party as primary season kicks into full gear. Throughout the day, he laid into the GOP and baited former President Donald Trump, even testing a new nickname for his predecessor: the great MAGA king," Politico reported Wednesday.

Biden reportedly made the comment while bragging about his administration focusing on deficit reduction.

“Look at my predecessor, the great MAGA king — the deficit increased every single year he was president,” Biden told an International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers International convention in Chicago.

Conservative pundit Mary Katherine Ham thought Trump would love the nickname.

"Great idea, guys. Trump loves debt AND will love this name," she predicted.

Former Trump White House director of strategic communications agreed.

"This can’t possibly be the best Democrats can do. A) Trump will LOVE the name B) democrats running on the deficit is… something else & won’t work," she said.

Conservative talk show hosts also agreed.

"So THAT'S what Biden thinks is an insult? The Great MAGA King? What was his second choice - Big Dong Don? I don't know if Trump will ever recover," Gerry Callahan said.

"Is there some uniquely deformed part of the Democrat brain that causes them to assign nicknames for their enemies that make them sound awesome?" asked far-right podcaster Jesse Kelly.

Democratic strategists also questioned the nickname.

Max Burns wrote, "I get that Democrats likely got some new polling from the consultants showing that 'MAGA' isn't popular with voters, but not sure it achieves what we hope to frame Trump as an all-powerful king when that's...also kind of how he talks about himself?"

And so did neutral observers.

"I feel like Trump would be ok with that nickname. Sounds like a big deal," noted Reuters national politics correspondent James Oliphant.

"Is this supposed to be an insult?" asked CNN's John Flowers.