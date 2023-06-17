Greece boat disaster: a Pakistani father's anguish over his missing son

KARACHI, Pakistan (Reuters) -Shahid Mehmood, a retired Pakistani civil servant, tried his best to persuade his son not to make the trip to Europe in search of a better life. But 25-year-old Shehryar Sultan was determined to go. Now, the father fears his son was among those lost in a disastrous boat capsize off Greece on Wednesday in which hundreds of people are thought to have died, among them Pakistanis. The family were praying for him to be recovered alive but by Friday evening had started to lose hope. Mehmood, 60, said a local travel agent had charged 2.2 million Pakistani rupees ($7,653) ...