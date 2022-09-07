Joel Greenberg alleged far-reaching public corruption in Florida jailhouse interview
Screenshot via Joel Greenberg/Twitter

ORLANDO, Fla. — Former Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg alleged far-reaching public corruption, including granting no-work contracts on the public dime, when he spoke with investigators probing the “ghost” candidate scheme that helped Republican state Sen. Jason Brodeur win office in 2020. In the June 23 jailhouse interview with investigators from the 18th Circuit State Attorney’s Office and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Greenberg said under oath that he and others arranged for allies to receive lucrative contracts in exchange for political favors. The partially redact...