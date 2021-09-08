'Absolutely ludicrous': Former Texas GOP strategist hammers Greg Abbott's bizarre comments on 'eliminating rapists'

On CNN Tuesday, former George W. Bush strategist Matthew Dowd tore into Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) for claiming there was no need for a rape exception in the GOP's draconian abortion ban because Texas would simply "eliminate" rapists.

"Does the answer that he was going to get rid of all rapists, as opposed to giving women the opportunity to not bear a rapist child, carry weight with anyone?" asked anchor Erin Burnett.

"No, I mean, it's absolutely ludicrous," said Dowd. "A couple fundamental things that are completely wrong in what he said. First of all, they don't have six weeks as you pointed out. Matter of fact, they have probably two weeks at most because of the gestation cycles and menstrual cycles that women don't have an understanding where they are on that. He gets that part wrong first of all... Secondly, what is he going to do, like Tom Cruise's Minority Report? Is he going to find out who is a rapist before they rape? Because he's talking about rapists after they rape. So how does it solve a problem to arrest a rapist after he's already raped somebody, a woman that could get pregnant by a rapist."

Dowd then tried to explain what was going on in Abbott's head, but came up empty.

"That's what is so ludicrous and outrageous about what he's saying," said Dowd. "It's in some crazy weird land that he lives that he says these things. But I think it is the only thing he can say because he's trying to defend the indefensible, which is rolling over Roe versus Wade and taking away a woman's right to choose."

