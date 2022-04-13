Greg Abbott's bus-load of Texas migrants dropped off in front of Fox News headquarters
Greg Abbott announced the reopening of Texas by lifting state capacity limits on businesses and the masking requirement. - Lynda M. Gonzalez/The Dallas Morning News/TNS

It has been less than a year since Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) threatened to bus migrants to President Joe Biden's state of Delaware, but on Wednesday morning, Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott made good on his threat.

According to photos posted to Twitter, the charter bus arrived at Fox News headquarters where photographers were outside. Just moments later Fox News had the story posted. Fox's report said that the bus dropped them off "blocks from the U.S. Capitol," but neglected to mention that it was directly in front of their building.

Aaron Reichlin-Melnick, the senior policy counsel at the American Immigration Council, alleged that the whole stunt was "coordinated closely with Fox News, which had an article up immediately. One man said he was heading to Florida—sign that Abbott's 'voluntary' bus trips were probably not."

"Upon the bus's arrival in Washington, D.C., individuals disembarked one by one except for family units who exited together. They checked in with officials and had wristbands they were wearing cut off before being told they could go," Fox News reported.

Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) told Fox News that Abbott's plan is working because now that they're capturing people and bussing them across the country, U.S. Customs and Border Patrol stopped dropping immigrants off in their towns.

See the posts below:



SmartNews Fox News