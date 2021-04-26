'Pathetic liar' Greg Abbott blasted for online misinformation: 'Take down this lie'

The Republican governor of Texas was widely panned on Sunday after posting misinformation online.

Gov. Greg Abbott posted a screengrab from Fox News. The title of the slide was "up in your grill," with the sub-headline reading, "Biden's climate requirements."

The three bullet points said "cut 90% of red meat from diet," "max 4 lbs per year," and "one burger per month."

"Not gonna happen in Texas!" Abbott tweeted.

But it's not going to happen anywhere as Biden has not proposed any such thing. Snopes has rated it false.

Here's some of what people were saying about Abbott's tweet:





It's not happening anywhere, you pathetic liar, because it's not in Biden's climate plan.

— Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) April 25, 2021





This segment was based on a uk article that falsely tied Biden to this “plan", and the author later admitttd he had no clue what is even in the plan or if Biden has anything at all to do with it.



Nice self own.

— lauralouisiana (@llauralouisiana) April 25, 2021





This is a 100% lie and you know. U of M did a study of the effects of cutting different amounts of meat from America's diet and how much less pollution there would be. It wasn't a recommendation at all. And it had ZERO to do with the Biden administration.

Take down this lie.

— EdOznerol (@EdOznerol) April 25, 2021





There is absolutely nothing in Biden's climate change bill that mandates limited red meat consumption. You are a lying sac of feces. Texas deserves someone who keeps the light on instead of wasting time lying on Twitter. GFY.

— DiscordiaIII (@DiscordiaI) April 25, 2021





Fuck that. I ate three whole cows and shoved 16 pounds of plastic straws in my ass to own the libs. Thank you for being brave to discuss this and not the shitload of people dying in your state from the Rona. MAGAGAGAGA!

— Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) April 25, 2021









Embarrassing that the Governor falls for a completely fake story by Fox News via the Daily Mail. I will expect him to retract this and offer an apology. But not holding my breath.

— (((Howard Forman))) (@thehowie) April 26, 2021









Oh brother. You KNOW it's not true but STILL spread disinformation.#AbbotFailedTexas

— I am a Kat! (@Katj512) April 25, 2021





It won't, because the entire premise is untrue. Which you know, or should know. If you know, you are purposefully telling a lie. If you don't know, you are not competent to be Governor of Texas. We already know that. Do you?

— Josh sighed in relief Gentges (@jgentgesdo) April 25, 2021





stop leaning into pointless culture wars and start actually leading this state. no one is actually worried about meat being taken away but I can damn well ensure you people ARE worried about the texas lege taking their voting rights away

— zane is voting in local elections (@zane4tx) April 25, 2021





It's also not factual. But I have seen very, very little from Fox News that has any basis in fact. pic.twitter.com/2Wk6a7aKxa

— Tom McD (@TomMcD15) April 25, 2021









Heres one of the autbors from the study.



“I, admittedly, have no idea what Biden's plan has to say about our diets."



Here's a link to the study. https://t.co/1TDTgFYWBA



God your a dumbass Greg...

— Mr. T (@TheRealTotes) April 25, 2021









When you can't present any actual arguments you just lie. And the bigger the lie the better.

— Nathan Quarry (@NateRockQuarry) April 25, 2021





The governor is spreading a meme Snopes rates as completely false. https://t.co/Bu766XLoE5

— Patrick W. Watson (@PatrickW) April 25, 2021



























