'Pathetic liar' Greg Abbott blasted for online misinformation: 'Take down this lie'
Gage Skidmore

The Republican governor of Texas was widely panned on Sunday after posting misinformation online.

Gov. Greg Abbott posted a screengrab from Fox News. The title of the slide was "up in your grill," with the sub-headline reading, "Biden's climate requirements."

The three bullet points said "cut 90% of red meat from diet," "max 4 lbs per year," and "one burger per month."

"Not gonna happen in Texas!" Abbott tweeted.

But it's not going to happen anywhere as Biden has not proposed any such thing. Snopes has rated it false.

