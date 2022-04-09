Greg Abbott's latest 'crusade' threatens to tank the Texas economy — and blow up supply chains: congressman

On Friday, Rep. Vicente Gonzalez (D-TX) tore into Republican Gov. Greg Abbott for ordering burdensome new truck inspections at the Mexican border — warning that this is not just an unnecessary stunt, but that it would slow down economic activity at the border, and disrupt supply chains in Texas and around the country.

"Governor Abbott's Texas border truck inspection enforcement action is impractical and detrimental to our local economy," said Gonzalez. "Our state and our nation depend on the reliable, uninterrupted flow of goods to meet our nation's needs. By implementing this action, Governor Abbott is exacerbating the supply chain crisis to further his crusade at the border. In halting legitimate trade, he is hurting Texans — the people he was elected to serve."

Abbott has sought to paint himself as a stronger enforcer of border laws than President Joe Biden, attempting crackdowns on migrants by himself. He ostentatiously had a section of border wall constructed on state land last year, and this month, as Biden looks to undo a Trump-era COVID restriction for migrants, he is threatening to bus the migrants to Washington, D.C. — although he quietly admitted this would be voluntary.