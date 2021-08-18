Greg Abbott gets the VIP treatment for his COVID — while other Texans are left to suffer: Julián Castro

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday tested positive for COVID-19, and former San Antonio Mayor Julián Castro raked him over the coals for receiving special treatment.

Speaking to MSNBC's Joy Reid on Tuesday, Castro noted that Abbott will benefit from every possible medical service necessary to keep him alive. Other Texans, however, won't be so lucky.

"It's absolutely maddening, Joy," he said. "It's the height of hypocrisy. You put out the stats there. Texas right now has one of the worst COVID-19 situations. Only 314 ICU beds are left in a state of 29 million people. More pediatric cases of COVID, I think, right now than any other state, or right around the same amount as Florida. It's surging here, and at the same time, the governor is in a tug-of-war with communities across the state and school districts that want to do everything that they can to protect children and businesses that want to protect customers by requiring vaccination or at least requiring masks."

But according to Abbott, requiring masks would be an impediment on individual freedom.

"You saw the video of the event within the last 48 hours in Collin County," Castro said, citing the event where Abbott appeared hours before testing positive for the virus. "And then when he gets COVID, does everything that he possibly can to make sure he's okay, gets access to Regeneron and perhaps a third booster shot, things that ordinary Texans, everyday Texans would not have access to. It is the height of hypocrisy."

See the full discussion below:



