GOP governor tests positive after getting first Covid shot

On Monday, KTVH reported that Gov. Greg Gianforte (R-MT) has tested positive for COVID-19.

"The governor exhibited mild symptoms Sunday and took the test Monday out of an abundance of caution, according to his office," said the report. "The first lady, Susan Gianforte, who has exhibited no symptoms, has been tested and is awaiting her results. Following his doctor's instructions and public health guidance, the governor is isolating for 10 days."

His staff will reportedly be tested, and those he has been in contact with are being notified.

Gianforte received his first dose of the Pfizer vaccine last week. Full immunity generally takes up to two weeks after the final dose.

"All of the governor's in-person events have been canceled until further notice, and the governor will continue to conduct his duties and manage the state's business from his home in Bozeman," KTVH-TV reported.

The news comes one day after former Democratic Gov. Brian Schweitzer published a hard-hitting column in Montana's largest newspaper, the Billings Gazette, that was viewed as a sign he is considering challenging Gianforte in 2024.