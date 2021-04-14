Greg Gutfeld's Fox News 'comedy' show mocked for being preempted after being on for 'half a Scaramucci'

"Yeah, no," said trial attorney Katie Phang speaking to MSNBC's Joy Reid Tuesday evening. She went on to explain that Brodd was unlikable and that he and the defense ultimately failed during the proceedings. She went on to wonder why the defense team would use him when there are other more likable experts.

Brodd was called in as an expert witness in the Laquan McDonald trial as well, which Phang said he failed at too.

"What was really critical about this expert is that he was trying desperately to show in a very clinical way that use of force has to be done, you know, compliant with police procedures, et cetera," she went on. "The problem is the defense must assume that the jury is not paying attention because we heard from the actual guy, Lt. Johnny Mercil, who said that technique that Derek Chauvin used is not taught by the Minnesota PD. So, we already have the person who is actually in charge of everything, including the chief of police saying we don't condone this. We don't authorize this and the other critical mistake made by the defense was through this guy, Barry Brodd."

She went on to say that a "golden rule" of trials is never to ask the members of the jury to put themselves in the shoes of the defendant.

"That's a mistrial so what's critically wrong with this argument they're doing? If you ask the jurors any of these 12 jurors to put themselves in the shoes of Derek Chauvin, none are ever going to say what that cop did was reasonable, objectively, subjectively wasn't reasonable so that was a major mistake because none of those jurors will say that 9:29 on somebody without a pulse as something they would ever do as a reasonable officer. That was a critical problem," she said.

See the video below:



