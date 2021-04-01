'You were roofied': Newsmax host ridiculed for claiming marijuana caused his 4-day blackout
Newsmax host Greg Kelly was lampooned this week after he claimed that marijuana caused a 4-day blackout.

Kelly made the claim in a tweet on Wednesday.

"SMOKING WEED (aka GRASS) is NOT a good idea," he wrote. "I've tried it (back in the day) and it was WORSE than anything that happened to HUNTER BIDEN. I 'toked up' with some buddies in Kentucky and woke up 4 days later in Nairobi, Kenya. With no idea what happened. DON'T DO DRUGS."

Commenters immediately pointed out that Kelly was either lying or confused about the drug he injested.

"If you were in Kentucky and woke up four days later in Nairobi, Kenya, it wasn't weed," Linda Childers pointed out. "Sounds like your 'buddies in Kentucky' roofied you and that you need to find some new friends."

Read some of the responses below.