GOP lawsuit targets funds raised by Gretchen Whitmer to fight against her recall election: report

This Tuesday, the Michigan Republican Party filed a lawsuit in federal court targeting $3.4 million in campaign contributions to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in her fight against a recall election, The Detroit News reports.

"Because other Michigan candidates fall under strict campaign contributions limits, the Michigan GOP labeled the policy in question the 'recall exception' in its lawsuit in U.S. district court for the Western District. The party named Democratic Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson as the defendant because she's in charge of enforcing Michigan's campaign finance laws," The Detroit News reports.

According to the lawsuit, Whitmer's "disingenuous maneuvering" is "an effort to position her reelection campaign within the narrow and rarely-applied contours of the recall exception, through which Governor Whitmer's campaign is circumventing the contribution limits that apply to all the other candidates in the gubernatorial race."

Responding to the lawsuit this Tuesday, Whitmer reelection campaign spokesman Mark Fisk called the lawsuit "totally baseless, ludicrous and frivolous."

"These are the same political operatives who used sleazy payoffs to push candidates out of running for office and funneled millions into dark money slush funds to promote voter suppression efforts and attacks on public health experts," Fisk said. "You should never throw stones in glass houses, but Ron Weiser just hurled a huge boulder through his, shattering his credibility and proving the Michigan Republican Party's hypocrisy knows no bounds."

