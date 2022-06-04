Gretchen Whitmer and Mitch McConnell on hit list of man who killed judge: report

The man suspected of assassinating a retired Wisconsin judge had a "hit list" of other politicians he hoped to kill.

"The murder was reportedly a targeted act, with police finding a hit list that included Roemer as well as a handful of other influential government officials like Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, and Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers," The Daily Beast reported.

Zack Pohl, Whitmer's deputy chief of staff, confirmed to The Detroit News that Whitmer had been notified by law enforcement that her name appeared on the list.

"While the news reports are deeply troubling, we will not comment further on an ongoing criminal investigation," Pohl said. "Gov. Whitmer has demonstrated repeatedly that she is tough, and she will not be bullied or intimidated from doing her job and working across the aisle to get things done for the people of Michigan."

Juneau County Judge John Roemer, 68, was found dead in his home on Friday after police raided the home.

In the basement, they found Douglas K. Uhde, 56, with an apparently self-inflicted gun wound. A firearm was recovered at the scene.

Uhde remains hospitalized in critical condition, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.