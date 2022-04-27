How the 'anti-Left' dark web is fueling 'groomer' panic

"It seems to me that Democrats have so many opportunities to show just how out of the mainstream Republicans are," Scarborough said, "not only in a lot of their legislation in protecting the richest of all Americans, but also in their viewpoints, about what America means that it is -- that it is the nation that has a Statue of Liberty at the head of New York Harbor, that we are a nation of immigrants, that we are a diverse nation, and that our diversity has always made us powerful, and also that we are a nation that's turned its back on our original sin and we keep moving towards a more perfect union."

The "Morning Joe" host said the 2022 midterm elections were a "referendum" on the Republican Party and its future, and he said the new poll results pointed to an alarming trend.

"If you look at some of the people running in the primary, some of the horrific things they're saying, if you look at this number from [the] poll, only 38 percent, only 38 percent of Republicans think that people uttering racist remarks are a road block, are a serious road block for the election," Scarborough said. "So only 38 percent think that it's a major problem. Less than half of Republicans believe that uttering antisemitic remarks, spewing antisemitic remarks, are a serious problem and a road block to being elected."

"That tells you a large chunk of the Republican Party right now, a large chunk of the Republican base are, well, I'm not exactly sure what word you would -- I've been using the word 'fascist' for some time -- that there is a fascist strain in the Republican Party for at least a third or so of those members," he added.



Co-host Willie Geist said he and MSNBC's Jonathan Lemire could barely believe the results of the survey.

"Those numbers are just extraordinary," he said. "Jonathan and I were looking at it with our eyes popping at it. Perhaps we shouldn't be surprised over the last six or seven years so much of that has been given cover by former president Donald Trump. You can say and think the things in public that you were saying and thinking in private. Now we see it showing up in the polls. You're right, some of the members of Congress right now, especially some of the newer members of Congress who say the most extreme, the most racist, the most homophobic things are the ones who raised the most money. Yes, in districts where that works, but the more extreme the better it appears for members of Congress and people running this year."