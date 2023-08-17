Growing chance 2 Atlantic systems will form as hurricane center also eyes Gulf of Mexico
The tropical outlook as of 8 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. - NHC/TNS

The National Hurricane Center forecasts continued development of two systems in the Atlantic that could form into the season’s next tropical depression or storm while also keeping tabs on a system expected to form in the Gulf of Mexico. In its 8 a.m. tropical outlook, the NHC said one system in the central tropical Atlantic and one on the eastern tropical Atlantic both had moderate chances to spin up into the season’s next official tropical cyclone. If both were to become named storms, they could become Tropical Storm Emily and Tropical Storm Franklin. The closer of the two is an elongated tro...

Science