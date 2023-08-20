Guatemalans vote for new leader as many hope for renewal of democracy

Those same people, according to CBS, "dismiss the premise" of the indictments. "The bulk of them do think Trump tried to stay in office, but to them, it was legal and constitutional because these Republican primary voters overwhelmingly think Joe Biden didn't win legitimately."

CBS and YouGov also noted that "more generally, Trump's voters hold him as a source of true information, even more so than other sources, including conservative media figures, religious leaders, and even their own friends and family."

Himes was deeply disturbed by these revelations during his conversation with MSNBC's Alex Witt.

"You know, Trump's most fervent supporters, most fervent supporters, you know, are not open to reason or not open to arguments. CBS News just put out a poll that suggests that Trump's voters value him as a source of truth by eight points more than they value their friends and family and by thirty points more than they value religious leaders," Himes said.

"So, I mean, these are people who, and I sort of hate to use the bombastic language, but these are people who have joined a cult," Himes continued. "And therefore when Donald Trump says, 'The FBI is off of me,' or when one of his proxies like Marjorie Taylor Greene says, 'The FBI, the Democrats are doing this,' which of course is demonstrably nonsense, they get pretty fired up. And it doesn't surprise me at all that you know, these jurors, these judges, federal judges are being threatened. This is where we have come because so many Americans decided to join the cult of Donald Trump."

