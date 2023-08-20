Guatemalans vote for new leader as many hope for renewal of democracy

By Cassandra Garrison GUATEMALA CITY (Reuters) -Guatemalans began casting their votes on Sunday in a presidential run-off election that many hope will reverse democratic backsliding under recent administrations. Recent polls have predicted that Bernardo Arevalo, a progressive candidate running on an anti-graft message, will trounce establishment figure and former first lady Sandra Torres. That outcome could usher in a new era after widespread allegations of corruption and creeping authoritarianism in recent years. Guatemala's new president will assume power as violence and food insecurity roil...