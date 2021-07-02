'The ocean is on fire': Harrowing images catch aftermath of pipeline explosion in Gulf of Mexico

On Friday, an offshore oil pipeline connected to Pemex's Ku-Maloob-Zaap offshore platform complex ruptured and caused a giant fire in the Gulf of Mexico, according to Bloomberg.

"Pemex said the gas leak occurred at 5:15am local time in the submarine pipeline near Ku-Maloob-Zaap's Ku-C satellite platform in the Campeche Sound causing a fire 150 meters from the platform, according to a statement from the company," said the report. "By 10:45am local time normal operating conditions were restored, and no injuries or evacuations were reported, it said."

Ultimately, Pemex was able to control the fire — but not before harrowing video and images of the oil burning on the surface of the ocean was captured by people on the scene and spread by commenters on social media.











