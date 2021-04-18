WATCH: Kentucky Republican brilliantly cornered on gun policy by CNN anchor Pamela Brown
Screengrab.

Rep. James Comer (R-KY) was cornered on CNN on Saturday by fellow Kentuckian Pamela Brown.

"And if you look at the states that ban guns, and the cities that have banned guns -- Chicago, Washington, DC -- they have some of the highest rates of gun violence," Comer argued. "So, just passing laws banning guns doesn't solve the problem."

Brown pointed out a key flaw in his argument.

"But nearly two-thirds of crime guns recovered in states with strong gun laws were originally sold in states with weak gun laws. So if gun laws don't matter, why are criminals going to states with weaker gun laws, bringing that gun back to a state with stronger gun laws and committing crimes," Brown asked.

"Well, I can't answer that," Comer said.