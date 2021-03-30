Man doing anti-gun violence documentary for Netflix was shot and killed during filming

Brazil's political stability was in doubt Tuesday after the heads of all three military branches resigned following President Jair Bolsonaro's dismissal of his defense minister, one of six Cabinet officials who have recently left or been forced out of an administration whose popularity has plummeted amid soaring Covid-19 deaths in South America's largest nation. "We must save Brazil from Covid-19. Brazil will not withstand it if this man continues to govern in this way."

—Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva,

presidential candidate

<p> <em>Folha de São Paulo</em> <a href="https://www1.folha.uol.com.br/poder/2021/03/comandantes-das-forcas-armadas-pedem-demissao-em-protesto-contra-bolsonaro.shtml" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">reports</a> Gen. Edson Leal Pujol, Adm. Ilques Barbosa, and Lt.-Brig. Antônio Carlos Bermudez—respectively commanders of the army, navy, and air force—resigned a day after Bolsonaro <a href="https://g1.globo.com/politica/noticia/2021/03/29/ministro-da-defesa-deixa-o-cargo.ghtml" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">fired</a> Defense Minister Gen. Fernando Azevedo e Silva. </p><p> <em>The Guardian</em>, citing local reporting, <a href="https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/mar/30/brazil-military-chiefs-resign-bolsonaro-fires-defense-minister" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">said</a> Bolsonaro demanded Pujol's dismissal because the general resisted the far-right president's efforts to politicize the military. Bolsonaro is an <a href="https://www.theguardian.com/world/2019/mar/30/brazil-bolsonaro-regime-military-dictatorship" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">open admirer</a> of Brazil's former U.S.-backed military dictatorship—under which <a href="https://www.reuters.com/article/us-brazil-politics-torture/brazils-bolsonaro-extols-convicted-torturer-as-a-national-hero-idUSKCN1UY2TJ" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">tens of thousands of people</a> were tortured, murdered, and disappeared—and has <a href="https://www.reuters.com/article/us-brazil-politics-torture/brazils-bolsonaro-extols-convicted-torturer-as-a-national-hero-idUSKCN1UY2TJ" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">praised</a> a leading military torturer from that period as a "national hero." </p><p> Pujol had also criticized Bolsonaro's handling of the coronavirus pandemic, which <a href="https://coronavirus.jhu.edu/map.html" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">according to</a> Johns Hopkins University has claimed nearly 314,000 lives in Brazil, the world's second-highest death toll after the United States. </p><p> Ernesto Araújo, Bolsonaro's erstwhile foreign minister, also resigned Monday. <div class="twitter-tweet twitter-tweet-rendered" style="display: flex; max-width: 550px; width: 100%; margin-top: 10px; margin-bottom: 10px;"><iframe allowfullscreen="true" allowtransparency="true" class="" data-tweet-id="1376872964294111239" frameborder="0" id="twitter-widget-0" scrolling="no" src="https://platform.twitter.com/embed/Tweet.html?dnt=false&embedId=twitter-widget-0&frame=false&hideCard=false&hideThread=false&id=1376872964294111239&lang=en&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.rawstory.com%2Fr%2Fentryeditor%2F2651263860%23publish&theme=light&widgetsVersion=e1ffbdb%3A1614796141937&width=550px" style="position: static; visibility: visible; width: 550px; height: 754px; display: block; flex-grow: 1;" title="Twitter Tweet"></iframe></div><p>Bolsonaro—often called "Trump of the Tropics" for his political and philosophical closeness with the former U.S. president—has <a href="https://www.commondreams.org/news/2020/06/14/amid-growing-death-toll-brazil-bolsonaros-handling-covid-19-pandemic-condemned" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">dismissed</a> Covid-19 as a "little flu," and has refused to follow or promote mask-wearing, quarantine measures, and social distancing, despite having <a href="https://www.commondreams.org/news/2020/07/07/brazils-jair-bolsonaro-tests-positive-covid-19" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">contracted</a> the virus last year. He has also encouraged large gatherings and disparaged vaccines. </p><p>Last week, Bolsonaro <a href="https://www1.folha.uol.com.br/internacional/en/brazil/2021/03/on-tv-bolsonaro-lies-about-his-actions-to-control-the-pandemic.shtml?utm_source=newsletter&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=newsen" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">lied</a> on national television about his actions—or lack thereof—to control the pandemic on a day health authorities recorded 3,158 Covid-19 deaths across the country. Calls for the impeachment of the embattled president over his handling of the pandemic have <a href="https://www.pri.org/stories/2021-01-25/calls-bolsonaro-s-impeachment-intensify" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">grown</a> louder in recent months. </p><p>"We can't overcome this crisis with Bolsonaro, he is the crisis incarnate," <a href="https://twitter.com/gleisi/status/1374829007359868933" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">tweeted</a> Gleisi Hoffman, a federal deputy from Paraná state and president of the Workers' Party (PT), the main opposition party. "There is no doubt that this is a crime against life and against public health," she <a href="https://www.redebrasilatual.com.br/politica/2021/03/impeachment-bolsonaro-temperatura/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">added</a>. </p><p>"There is no doubt that this is a crime against life and against public health."<br/>—Gleisi Hoffman,<br/>Workers' Party</p><p>With presidential elections looming in 2022, Bolsonaro also faces the threat of a challenge from Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, the former president and PT leader whose political rights were restored earlier this month after a Supreme Court justice <a href="https://www.commondreams.org/news/2021/03/08/ruling-restores-right-former-brazilian-president-lula-da-silva-challenge-bolsonaro" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">annulled</a> several criminal convictions related to the wide-ranging Car Wash corruption scandal. </p><p>Da Silva, popularly known as "Lula," is widely viewed as a favorite to wrest the presidency from the flagging Bolsonaro. At a rally earlier this month, da Silva <a href="https://www.commondreams.org/news/2021/03/10/resurrected-politically-lula-goes-after-bolsonaros-moronic-handling-covid-19" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">said</a> that Brazil "is disorganized and falling apart because it has no government."</p><p>The former president had even stronger words for the Bolsonaro administration after Brazil passed the grim milestone of 300,000 Covid-19 deaths last week, <a href="https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/3/26/brazil-covid-deaths-biggest-genocide-in-our-history-lula" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">calling</a> the coronavirus pandemic "the biggest genocide in our history." </p><p>"We must save Brazil from Covid-19," argued da Silva. "Brazil will not withstand it if this man continues to govern in this way."</p>