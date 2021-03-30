Man doing anti-gun violence documentary for Netflix was shot and killed during filming
www.rawstory.com

A Philadelphia man was shot and killed while he filmed an anti-gun violence video, 6ABC News reported Tuesday.

Anthony Merriett, a "55-year-old male was working for a production company. They were inside of a private residence. They were interviewing and filming some family members whose children were victims of gun violence in the last two to three years," said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small in a statement.

Investigators are still working to discover who shot the gun at around 8 p.m. Monday in the Strawberry Mansion neighborhood.

Philadelphia police are trying to figure out who shot and killed a man while he was working on a video about the city's gun violence.

The documentary was part of a video being shot for Netflix, 6ABC News reported. He had left a home where he was filming to get more equipment from his van when he was shot several times. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The motive isn't clear, as all of his equipment and cell phones were still on the sidewalk when police arrived.

"We don't know if it was robbery [or] if his wallet and money were taken," Small explained.

Read the full report at 6ABC News.