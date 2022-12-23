Gunman in Paris kills three people in attack on Kurdish community

By Juliette Jabkhiro and Caroline Pailliez PARIS (Reuters) -A gunman killed three people at a Kurdish cultural centre and nearby Kurdish cafe in central Paris on Friday, prompting violent protests in nearby streets as night fell. President Emmanuel Macron said France's Kurdish community had been the target of a heinous attack. French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said the suspected assailant had clearly wanted to target foreigners. Multiple gunshots were fired on Rue d'Enghien at about midday, creating panic on a street lined with small shops and cafes in the French capital's busy 10th dis...
Report typos and corrections to: corrections@rawstory.com.
Stories Chosen For You
Ronna McDaniel points finger at Kari Lake for isolating 'McCain Republicans' in her failed campaign
December 23, 2022
Defeated Republican Arizona gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake is still trying to overturn the results of her loss to Democratic Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs, but embattled Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel thinks Lake's own mistakes are more to blame for her loss than election fraud.
Newsweek reports that McDaniel conducted an interview with Newsweek in which she criticized Republicans for attacking one another more than they attack Democrats.
As an example, she pointed to Lake's declaration that Republicans who are still supportive of the late Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) should "get the hell out" of one of her campaign rallies.
"You had one candidate saying, 'If you're a [John] McCain voter, get the hell out of my rallies,' and then the McCain voters said, 'Yeah, I'm not going to vote for you,'" McDaniel said. "We can't do that."
READ MORE: Trump-loving lawmaker 'lashed out' at Capitol police after they stopped his aide from shooting video
McDaniel also knocked Lake for following former President Donald Trump's lead and discouraging Republicans from using mail-in voting.
"We have people in our ecosystem who are saying, 'Only vote on Election Day,'" she said. "That does not work. If [the Democrats] are banking votes for a month, we need to be banking votes for a month."
A Lake spokesperson told Newsweek that the "election is not over" when asked for requests to comment.
CONTINUE READING Show less
Elon Musk orders removal of Twitter suicide prevention feature, sources say
December 23, 2022
By Paresh Dave, Fanny Potkin and Sheila Dang
(Reuters) - Twitter Inc removed a feature in the past few days that promoted suicide prevention hotlines and other safety resources to users looking up certain content, according to two people familiar with the matter who said it was ordered by new owner Elon Musk.
The removal of the feature, known as #ThereIsHelp, has not been previously reported. It had shown at the top of specific searches contacts for support organizations in many countries related to mental health, HIV, vaccines, child sexual exploitation, COVID-19, gender-based violence, natural disasters and freedom of expression.
Its elimination could add to concerns about the well-being of vulnerable users on Twitter. Musk has said that impressions, or views, of harmful content are declining since he took over in October and has tweeted graphs showing a downward trend, even as researchers and civil rights groups have tracked an increase in tweets with racial slurs and other hateful content.
Twitter and Musk did not respond to requests for comment on the removal of the feature.
Washington-based AIDS United, which was promoted in #ThereIsHelp, and iLaw, a Thai group mentioned for freedom of expression support, both told Reuters on Friday that the disappearance of the feature was a surprise to them.
AIDS United said a webpage that the Twitter feature linked to attracted about 70 views a day until Dec. 18. Since then, it has drawn 14 views in total.
Damar Juniarto, executive director at Twitter partner Southeast Asia Freedom of Expression Network, tweeted on Friday about the missing feature and said "stupid actions" by the social media service could lead his organization to abandon it.
Reuters could not immediately establish why Musk would order the removal of the feature. The sources with knowledge of his decision declined to be named because they feared retaliation. One of them said millions of people had encountered #ThereIsHelp messages.
Eirliani Abdul Rahman, who had been on a recently dissolved Twitter content advisory group, said the disappearance of #ThereIsHelp was "extremely disconcerting and profoundly disturbing."
Even if it was only temporarily removed to make way for improvements, "normally you would be working on it in parallel, not removing it," she said.
In part due to pressure from consumer safety groups, internet services including Twitter, Google and Facebook have for years tried to direct users to well-known resource providers such as government hotlines when they suspect someone may be in danger.
Twitter had launched some prompts about five years ago and some had been available in over 30 countries, according to company tweets. In one of its blog posts about the feature, Twitter had said it had responsibility to ensure users could "access and receive support on our service when they need it most."
Just as Musk bought the company, the feature was expanded to show information related to natural disaster searches in Indonesia and Malaysia.
Alex Goldenberg, lead intelligence analyst at the non-profit Network Contagion Research Institute, said prompts that had shown in search results just days ago were no longer visible by Thursday.
He and colleagues in August published a study showing that monthly mentions on Twitter of some terms associated with self-harm increased by over 500% from about the year before, with younger users particularly at risk when seeing such content.
"If this decision is emblematic of a policy change that they no longer take these issues seriously, that's extraordinarily dangerous," Goldenberg said. "It runs counter Musk's previous commitments to prioritize child safety."
Musk has said he wants to combat child porn on Twitter and has criticized the previous ownership's handling of the issue. But he has cut large portions of the teams involved in dealing with potentially objectionable material.
(Reporting by Paresh Dave, Fanny Potkin and Sheila Dang; Editing by Kenneth Li and Daniel Wallis)
CONTINUE READING Show less
Georgia QAnon activist who appeared in January 6 documentary finally charged after two years
December 23, 2022
According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, a Georgia-based QAnon activist who was featured in a prominent documentary on the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol has finally be charged for his role in that attack, two years later.
"Dominic Box, a QAnon activist and election conspiracy theorist known for his activism in the Savannah area, made his initial court appearance on Thursday via teleconference in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., where he was charged with four misdemeanors related to his entry into the Capitol," reported Chris Joyner. "Box currently lives in the Jacksonville area but works in Georgia."
"In court records supporting Box’s arrest, the FBI agent assigned to the case said Box’s participation was documented by 'countless open source posts, photographs, and videos, including Box’s own Facebook livestreams of the events' which show him approaching the Capitol and his path inside," said the report. "'This is awesome!' Box said on his livestream video to the Facebook group Savannah Freedom Exchange as he marched with the crowd to the Capitol."
"In one of Box’s own videos shot inside the Capitol and later turned over to the FBI, he confronted a Capitol Police officer who was urging the crowd on Jan. 6 to be calm," the report noted. "'We don’t need any more violence right now, all right? Calm down. We can stand right here and talk it out, OK?' the officer said. According to court documents, Box ran up to the officer and said, 'There’s no talking, there’s no (expletive) talking.'"
IN OTHER NEWS: Trump-loving lawmaker 'lashed out' at Capitol police after they stopped his aide from shooting video
Box was also featured in the HBO documentary “Four Hours at the Capitol,” where he defended his actions. In the interview, he denied that the effort to forcibly stop the certification of 2020 electoral votes was an insurrection, saying, “I was proud to see the American spirit that was on display,” and minimized the level of violence that occurred there.
He now faces four misdemeanor charges, as well as a court order to refrain from using non-prescription drugs and alcohol — which his attorney complains is excessive, and notes that he currently takes a non-prescription synthetic hemp drug.
More than 950 people have been charged, convicted, or took plea agreements in connection with the Capitol attack. Many face misdemeanor counts like unlawful picketing or trespassing, but some have also been charged with assaulting police officers. Leaders of the far-right Proud Boys and Oath Keepers groups, who were prominent in breaching the Capitol, have also faced seditious conspiracy cases.
CONTINUE READING Show less
Copyright © 2022 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email corrections@rawstory.com.
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}