Prosecutors say Capitol rioter who traveled to DC with guns 'sought to remove Pelosi'

Prosecutors say a Capitol rioter who brought a gun to D.C. on Jan. 6 was targeting both House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and then-Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, CNN reports.

Guy Reffitt, who is a member of the Texas Three Percenter militia, "specifically targeted at least two lawmakers -- the Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, and then-Senate Majority Leader, Mitch McConnell -- whom he sought to physically remove or displace from the Capitol building," according to a filing from prosecutors.

Court documents say Reffitt drove to D.C. with an AR-15 and a handgun in his car. When he entered Capitol grounds on Jan. 6, he was wearing body armor, carrying his handgun, and had plastic handcuffs.

Reffitt made headlines in October when his son spoke publicly about how his dad threatened family members with death if they turned him in to the FBI.